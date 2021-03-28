Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $329.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.78.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

CTAS stock traded up $9.55 on Thursday, hitting $346.61. 360,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,499. Cintas has a twelve month low of $158.89 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cintas by 979.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 37,845 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Cintas by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

