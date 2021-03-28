Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RPAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Get Repay alerts:

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. Repay has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Repay’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Repay will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,245,000 after acquiring an additional 164,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,829,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after acquiring an additional 203,267 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Repay by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,650,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,777,000 after acquiring an additional 275,694 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Repay by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.