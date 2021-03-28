Citigroup Inc. Acquires 19,847 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.33% of Evolus worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Evolus in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Evolus by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Evolus by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

