Citigroup Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIF. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 15.1% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BIF opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

