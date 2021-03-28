Citigroup Inc. Purchases 25,853 Shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) by 813.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NantKwest were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NantKwest by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,303,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,762 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NantKwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 77,982 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 73,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of NantKwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 39,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $534,871.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,855.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $1,694,745.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,252,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,166,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,109 shares of company stock worth $3,217,437 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NantKwest stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 2.61. NantKwest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NantKwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

