Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,204 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 188.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cryoport by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,664 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cryoport by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cryoport by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,956 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -89.26 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

