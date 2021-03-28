Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of World Acceptance worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 2,365.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 145,584 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $502,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 32.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 132.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $126.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.37. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $170.98. The company has a market capitalization of $862.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $130.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $83,493.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $286,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,960 shares of company stock worth $5,994,701. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

