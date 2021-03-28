Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,234 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,048 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.11% of Citizens Financial Group worth $16,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 45,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 398,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Compass Point upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

NYSE:CFG opened at $45.01 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

