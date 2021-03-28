Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 12,280 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $192,427.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,321 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $187,648.83.

On Monday, March 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 12,318 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $192,283.98.

On Friday, March 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,095 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $181,403.25.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,098 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $213,287.74.

On Friday, March 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,859 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $215,478.03.

On Monday, March 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 35,408 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $648,320.48.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,519 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $209,876.18.

On Monday, March 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,238 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $212,061.06.

On Friday, March 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 10,670 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,566.20.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 10,042 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $177,040.46.

NYSE CVEO opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 4.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $20.67.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Generation Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Civeo by 22.6% during the third quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 840,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Civeo by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.