Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Now Covered by Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLNE. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at $14,597,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 325,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $723,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 740,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,617 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

