Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $9.21 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $228.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.01 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

