Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.78.

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 57,620 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cognex by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cognex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.18.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

