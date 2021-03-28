Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the February 28th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CCTL opened at $0.01 on Friday. Coin Citadel has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
About Coin Citadel
