Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the February 28th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CCTL opened at $0.01 on Friday. Coin Citadel has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

About Coin Citadel

Coin Citadel, a digital currency and blockchain investment company, focuses on building, operating, and supporting blockchain technologies. The company engages in cryptocurrency mining activities; and development of exchange and mining pool platforms. The company was formerly known as Global New Energy Industries Inc and changed its name to Coin Citadel in November 2014.

