Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.32.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Truist upped their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens raised Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.97. 1,398,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $73.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

