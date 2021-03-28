Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.28

Shares of Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.28 and traded as high as C$9.56. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$9.49, with a volume of 163,569 shares changing hands.

CUF.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.26.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.