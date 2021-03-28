Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.28

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Shares of Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.28 and traded as high as C$9.56. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$9.49, with a volume of 163,569 shares changing hands.

CUF.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.26.

Cominar REIT Company Profile (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit