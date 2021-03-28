Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €4.20 by Independent Research

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €4.20 ($4.94) price target by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.37 ($6.32).

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €5.22 ($6.14) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.07. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.28. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of €5.96 ($7.01).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

