Comparing Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) & Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repligen and Immunovant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $270.24 million 37.19 $21.41 million $1.07 171.50 Immunovant N/A N/A -$66.39 million ($1.54) -10.16

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 13.40% 6.58% 5.00% Immunovant N/A -34.80% -32.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Repligen and Immunovant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 0 5 0 3.00 Immunovant 0 1 14 0 2.93

Repligen currently has a consensus price target of $204.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.57%. Immunovant has a consensus price target of $45.60, suggesting a potential upside of 191.56%. Given Immunovant’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Immunovant is more favorable than Repligen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Repligen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Immunovant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repligen beats Immunovant on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

