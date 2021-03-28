COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Down to $35.80

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.80, but opened at $35.01. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,554,000. Founders Fund VII Management LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 222,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 162,577 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,450,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

