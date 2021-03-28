Concord Wealth Partners Acquires Shares of 1,388 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 514.6% during the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,524,000 after acquiring an additional 340,675 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $7,940,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,466 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.00 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $97.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average is $96.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

