Concord Wealth Partners Invests $77,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.53.

NYSE IQV opened at $192.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $199.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 211.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

