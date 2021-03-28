Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

VUG opened at $255.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.08 and its 200-day moving average is $244.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

