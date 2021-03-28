Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,080,481,000 after buying an additional 129,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,397,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,803,000 after buying an additional 351,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after buying an additional 230,752 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

NYSE GD opened at $181.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $181.68. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.61 and its 200 day moving average is $152.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

