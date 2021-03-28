Concord Wealth Partners Takes $96,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 450 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 925.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,162 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,498,000 after buying an additional 145,444 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,398,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock opened at $244.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.06. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.