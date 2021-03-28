Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $3.69 on Friday. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conifer will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

