CONTRACOIN (CTCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $132,618.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $11.80 million and $132,618.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.72 or 0.00144354 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,374,780 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

