Contrasting Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) and ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get ICON Public alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ICON Public and Auxly Cannabis Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public 0 6 6 0 2.50 Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

ICON Public currently has a consensus target price of $205.82, indicating a potential upside of 7.92%. Auxly Cannabis Group has a consensus target price of $0.40, indicating a potential upside of 47.55%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than ICON Public.

Profitability

This table compares ICON Public and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public 11.95% 21.42% 11.85% Auxly Cannabis Group -332.96% -47.37% -28.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of ICON Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of ICON Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ICON Public has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICON Public and Auxly Cannabis Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public $2.81 billion 3.64 $373.99 million $6.88 27.72 Auxly Cannabis Group $6.29 million 29.82 -$77.30 million N/A N/A

ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Summary

ICON Public beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development. The company was founded by John Climax and Ronan Lambe in June 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc. is an international cannabis company, which provides cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. The company was founded on August 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.