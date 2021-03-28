Cormark Comments on Neo Performance Materials Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NEO opened at C$19.79 on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$5.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.61.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.