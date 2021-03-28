Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Costa Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

CTTQF stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. Costa Group has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

About Costa Group

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

