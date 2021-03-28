Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,901 shares of company stock worth $3,013,825. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $129.80 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $86.90 and a one year high of $129.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average is $116.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

