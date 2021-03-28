Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Shares of SLF opened at $50.90 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

