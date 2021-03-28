CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Update

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,088,000 shares, a growth of 178.7% from the February 28th total of 1,825,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,720.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CVPUF remained flat at $$2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. CP ALL Public has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

About CP ALL Public

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Other. The company is involved in the manufacture and sale of convenience and frozen foods, and bakery products; sale and maintenance of retail equipment; information technology, as well as marketing and advertising activities; provision of research and development services; and cash and carry and e-commerce business, as well as operates as a life and accident insurance broker.

