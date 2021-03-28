Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Increased to Outperform at JMP Securities

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRTO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.97.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $37.18.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $96,497.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,365 shares of company stock worth $147,845 over the last ninety days. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,393,000 after purchasing an additional 422,330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 963.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 110,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

