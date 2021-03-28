Critical Comparison: GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) & eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GoHealth and eHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A eHealth $506.20 million 3.59 $66.89 million $3.50 20.01

eHealth has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of eHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GoHealth and eHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 0 1 10 0 2.91 eHealth 0 4 8 0 2.67

GoHealth presently has a consensus price target of $20.56, suggesting a potential upside of 82.88%. eHealth has a consensus price target of $109.23, suggesting a potential upside of 55.95%. Given GoHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than eHealth.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and eHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth N/A N/A N/A eHealth 12.59% 11.13% 8.95%

Summary

eHealth beats GoHealth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoHealth

There is no company description available for Gohealth Inc.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. The company's Medicare-related health insurance plans include medicare advantage, medicare supplement, and medicare part D prescription drug plans; and ancillary products, including dental, vision, life, and short and long term disability insurance plans. It markets health insurance plans through its websites, such as eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, PlanPrescriber.com, and GoMedigap.com, as well as through a network of marketing partners. The company also licenses its health insurance ecommerce technology that enables health insurance carriers and agents to market and distribute health insurance plans online; and provides online sponsorship and advertising services. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

