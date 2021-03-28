CrowdWiz (WIZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $769,091.29 and $22.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded down 43.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CrowdWiz Token Profile

WIZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 3,863,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,562,783 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

