Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Raised by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

DHR stock opened at $226.27 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $161.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.