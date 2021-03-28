Danaos (NYSE:DAC) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Danaos and TORM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos 0 1 1 0 2.50 TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Danaos presently has a consensus price target of $33.13, indicating a potential downside of 39.54%. Given Danaos’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Danaos is more favorable than TORM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Danaos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of TORM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Danaos and TORM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos $447.24 million 2.51 $131.25 million $9.17 5.97 TORM $693.00 million 1.01 $166.02 million N/A N/A

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Danaos.

Profitability

This table compares Danaos and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos 31.89% 17.25% 6.00% TORM 18.55% 14.72% 7.49%

Volatility & Risk

Danaos has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TORM has a beta of -363.3, indicating that its share price is 36,430% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Danaos beats TORM on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

