Daré Bioscience (DARE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

