Datacoin (DTC) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 49% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Datacoin has a market cap of $22,168.59 and $16.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00015410 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

