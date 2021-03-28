Datawallet Reaches Market Capitalization of $400,749.48 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $400,749.48 and approximately $13,915.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00022440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00048113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.18 or 0.00612501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00065097 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Datawallet (CRYPTO:DXT) is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

