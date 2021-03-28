DBS Vickers Initiates Coverage on Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Equities research analysts at DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $84.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

