DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $707,912.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00047751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.21 or 0.00611438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024210 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.