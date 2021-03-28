Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Announces Dividend of $0.75

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.7505 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Delhi Bank’s previous dividend of $0.16.
DWNX remained flat at $$35.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66. Delhi Bank has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $38.00.
About Delhi Bank
