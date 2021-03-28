Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $55.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WBA. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.83.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.03 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.