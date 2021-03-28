Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SSE in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SSE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. SSE has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

