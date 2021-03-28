Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €55.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DWNI. Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €44.44 ($52.29).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €40.45 ($47.59) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.20. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

