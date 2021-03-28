Diametric Capital LP Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Diametric Capital LP cut its holdings in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,299 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Kaleyra were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaleyra by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Kaleyra by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaleyra by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP raised its position in shares of Kaleyra by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 68,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of KLR stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaleyra news, Director Neil Miotto sold 16,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $289,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $3,678,000.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $857,900 and sold 658,554 shares worth $12,251,883. Insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.