Diametric Capital LP Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $904.58.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $816.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $852.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $868.37. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.17 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.