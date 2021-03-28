Diametric Capital LP Invests $282,000 in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.18% of Zovio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Zovio in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zovio in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO opened at $4.69 on Friday. Zovio Inc has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $7.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Zovio had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zovio Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZVO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

