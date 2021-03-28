Diametric Capital LP Makes New $154,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UVXY. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at $484,000.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Shares of UVXY stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.