Diametric Capital LP Makes New $374,000 Investment in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.20% of Points International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Points International by 461.8% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 559,728 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $205.68 million, a PE ratio of -97.18 and a beta of 1.71. Points International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $16.46.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Points International Ltd. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Points International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

